ArmenianArts & CultureCommunityFeaturedNews

ACA Presents a Special Screening of Intent to Destroy

March 20, 2018

GLENDALE — The Armenian Council of America presents a screening of the Documentary “Intent to Destroy, Death, Denial & Depiction” at United Artists La Canada 8 theater in La Canada, CA on April 8, 2018 at 3pm.

By intertwining three separate threads – the modern day production of The Promise, the history of the Genocide, and the century of international repression – Intent To Destroy coalesces to provide a comprehensive view on the atrocities of 1915 to 1923 and their resounding aftermath right up to the present day.

Pulling back the curtain on Genocide censorship in Hollywood due to U.S. government pressure to appease a so called strategic ally, ‘Intent To Destroy’ embeds with a historic feature production as a springboard to explore the violent history of the Armenian Genocide and legacy of Turkish suppression and denial over the past century.

Intent to Destroy is directed by Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, featuring Shohreh Aghdashloo, Taner Akçam, and Hagop Asadourian. For tickets please call 1-818-660-5142.

