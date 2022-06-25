Author
YEREVAN — Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan met today in Yerevan and discussed the general situation in Artsakh and state programs for post-war reconstruction.

During the meeting, according to a statement released by Khachaturyan’s office, the two discussed the humanitarian challenges facing Artsakh.

The sides also discussed the agenda of the June 25 session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Beglaryan also met with  Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The interlocutors discussed the situation in Artsakh due to the 2020 Azerbaijani aggression and the process of overcoming the humanitarian issues.

In particular, they referred to the efforts on raising the issue of the rights of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, including the forcibly displaced population, on international platforms.

In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan and Artak Beglaryan stressed the need for unhindered involvement of international humanitarian organizations on the ground in order to fully address the humanitarian, socio-economic consequences of the war.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for a peaceful and just settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing the importance of harmonizing the efforts of Armenia and Artsakh.

 

