Special Screening of Intent to Destroy” in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA – The feature documentary film “Intent to Destroy” captures the cinematic and political challenges of producing “The Promise”, a historically meaningful, big-budget feature film. It will be shown at San Diego’s Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The one-night only presentation of Intent to Destroy is being organized by Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Berjekian and the Parish Council of St. John Garabed Armenian Church of San Diego.

Tickets are available now by going to https://gathr.us/s/22696. Tickets can only be purchased online and will not be available for purchase at the door.

Pulling back the curtain on Genocide censorship in Hollywood due to U.S. government pressure to appease a strategic ally, Intent To Destroy embeds with The Promise, a historic feature production as a springboard to explore the violent history of the Armenian Genocide and legacy of Turkish suppression and denial over the past century.

By intertwining three separate threads – the modern day production of The Promise, the history of the Genocide, and the century of international repression – Intent To Destroy coalesces to provide a comprehensive view on the atrocities of 1915 to 1923 and their resounding aftermath right up to the present day.

St. John Garabed Armenian Church has organized this film night in San Diego as part of a larger, month-long community initiative to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with a variety of meaningful events and presentations.

The screening and tickets sales are made possible thanks to Theatrical On Demand®, which allows movie-goers to bring the movies they want to watch to their nearby local theater with no rental cost and no risk.

INTENT TO DESTROY (2017, United States, Unrated, 115 min.) Directed by Academy Award® nominated director Joe Berlinger. Featuring Shohreh Aghdashloo, Taner Akçam, Hagop Asadourian. A Gathr Films and Abramorama Release.