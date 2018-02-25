Top Posts
Home Armenian Special Screening of Intent to Destroy” in San Diego
ArmenianArmenian GenocideArts & CultureCommunityNews

Special Screening of Intent to Destroy” in San Diego

February 25, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA – The feature documentary film “Intent to Destroy” captures the cinematic and political challenges of producing “The Promise”, a historically meaningful, big-budget feature film. It will be shown at San Diego’s Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The one-night only presentation of Intent to Destroy is being organized by Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Berjekian and the Parish Council of St. John Garabed Armenian Church of San Diego.

Tickets are available now by going to https://gathr.us/s/22696. Tickets can only be purchased online and will not be available for purchase at the door.

Pulling back the curtain on Genocide censorship in Hollywood due to U.S. government pressure to appease a strategic ally, Intent To Destroy embeds with The Promise, a historic feature production as a springboard to explore the violent history of the Armenian Genocide and legacy of Turkish suppression and denial over the past century.

By intertwining three separate threads – the modern day production of The Promise, the history of the Genocide, and the century of international repression – Intent To Destroy coalesces to provide a comprehensive view on the atrocities of 1915 to 1923 and their resounding aftermath right up to the present day.

St. John Garabed Armenian Church has organized this film night in San Diego as part of a larger, month-long community initiative to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with a variety of meaningful events and presentations.

The screening and tickets sales are made possible thanks to Theatrical On Demand®, which allows movie-goers to bring the movies they want to watch to their nearby local theater with no rental cost and no risk.
###
INTENT TO DESTROY (2017, United States, Unrated, 115 min.) Directed by Academy Award® nominated director Joe Berlinger. Featuring Shohreh Aghdashloo, Taner Akçam, Hagop Asadourian. A Gathr Films and Abramorama Release.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Chilingirian-Bagratuni-Hakobyan Trio to Perform at Fresno State

February 15, 2018

Armenian Pension Reform Overturned by Constitutional Court

April 2, 2014

Turkey Supports Independent Kurdistan

June 30, 2014

Prof. Israel Charny Calls on Israel to Put Armenian Suffering Before Politics

July 22, 2011

German Court Rejects Suits Against Armenian Genocide Vote

December 19, 2016

Blogger Alexander Lapshin Extradited to Azerbaijan

February 7, 2017

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Voted Best in Germany’s Soccer in 2015-16

May 25, 2016

Armenian Villager Dies After Azeri Captivity

May 20, 2014

Diyarbakir Surp Giragos Armenian Church Expropriated by Turkish Authorities

March 28, 2016

Los Angeles Luxury for $35 Million: House Belonging to Sons of Armenia’s Minister of Finance on the Market

July 5, 2016

Leave a Reply