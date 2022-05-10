YEREVAN (Armradio) — Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation planning consultations were held at the Ministry of Defense today.

The consultations were attended by the delegations led by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Defense Cooperation and International Cooperation Department, Head of the Military Cooperation Planning and Implementation Department of the General Staff of the Hellenic National Defense, Colonel Socrates Serves, Head of the Strategy and Policy Department of the Cyprus National Guard, Colonel Lucas Hajikonstantinos.

During the meeting, the works carried out in the framework of the trilateral military cooperation of the previous years were discussed, the prospects of development of cooperation were touched upon.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to regional security and international developments. The head of the Department of Defense Cooperation and International Cooperation of the Armenian Ministry of Defense presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Artsakh, stressed the need for efforts for stability and peace in the region.

Based on the agreements reached during the consultations, the 2022 Armenia-Greece Bilateral Military Cooperation Program and the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus Trilateral Military Cooperation Action Plan were signed (the 2022 Armenia-Cyprus Bilateral Military Cooperation Program was signed in October 2021).

The signed documents envisage several dozen events in Armenia, Greece and Cyprus, which include combat training in special forces, peacekeeping, military medicine, engineering, other fields, exchange of experience in various fields, exchange of information and military consultations.