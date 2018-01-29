Vahan Setyan to Present New Book About Armenian Origins of Basque

GLENDALE — Author Vahan Setyan will be in town to present his newly released book, Armenian Origins of Basque: A Linguistic Verdict on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Admission is free. Reserved priority seating available at www.itsmyseat.com/abrilbooks or by calling (818) 243-4112.

Armenian Origins of Basque pays tribute to the monumental work of late Vahan Sarkisian, a Linguist who immensely contributed to Basque studies. The book provides a detailed look at Basque-Armenian parallels and their suspicious omission in academia. By providing extensive research materials in support of Basque-Armenian language connectedness, the book rivals the skepticism of linguists, mathematicians and historians alike.

Vahan Setyan is an independent researcher who has been on numerous television and radio shows on topics such as ancient history and comparative linguistics. He has examined the Armenian language within ancient civilizations, finding strong evidence of its prehistoric nature and its critical contribution to the formations of many other languages throughout the world. Setyan is the author of Language as a Fingerprint: Perspectives on Cradle of Civilization and the Armenian Language.