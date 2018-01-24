Top Posts
Home Artsakh Artsakh Foreign Minister, OSCE Rep. Discuss Situation on the Line of Contact
ArtsakhFeaturedNews

Artsakh Foreign Minister, OSCE Rep. Discuss Situation on the Line of Contact

January 24, 2018

YEREVAN (Armradio) — On January 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted that the relative calmness on the border is rather situational, as evidenced by the fact that since early January, violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side have been taking place.

In this context, Masis Mayilian positively assessed the agreement in principle to expand the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office reached in Krakow, expressing hope that the implementation of the agreements would increase the monitoring capabilities of the Office, since without the establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents and preventing their recurrence the situation may change at any moment.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Employees of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant Return to Work After Pay Rise

October 24, 2011

ICRC Suspends its Work in Support of Civilians in Chinari Village

July 30, 2014

Iraq and Armenia Developing Bilateral Relations

December 4, 2013

Book Presentation: Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Reality of the Armenian Genocide

August 18, 2015

SARF Presents Plans for HyeAID2 Concert

May 1, 2013

A Daylong Seminar at Woodbury University Commemorating Armenian Genocide Centennial

November 30, 2014

Piotr Switalski: “Armenia is Part of the European Family”

September 6, 2016

Kurtan village Medical Center Reconstruction Completed

September 3, 2014

Armenia has Sheltered 2500 Syrian Armenians Since May

September 16, 2015

Biking for Armenia\’s Independence

October 3, 2016

Leave a Reply