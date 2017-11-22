Levon Hovsepian and Friends A Concert of Unusual Mix

BELMONT, MA — On Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 7 PM Amaras Art Alliance will host Pianist Levon Hovsepian and a few of his talented musician friends in a concert with an uncommon mix of Classical Works, Jazz Pieces and Armenian Favorite Songs. The concert will be held at the newly renovated Nahigian Hall, First Armenian Church of Belmont, MA (380 Concord Ave.)

Levon Hovsepian is one of the most gifted musicians working in New England today. A faithful interpreter of varied genres of music and a versatile arranger, Mr. Hovsepian has been a major contributor to several of the programs presented by Amaras Art Alliance such as Three Sopranos (2011), A Tribute to Composer Mirzoyan on his 90th Birthday (2012) and Gala Concert Celebration Hovhaness Badalian’s Music Fund (2017.) With an Honors Master’s Degree from Komitas Conservatory of Yerevan and his studies with likes of Victor Rosenbaum in Boston, Levon Hovsepian is a sought-after performer, team member and a teacher.

Joining Mr. Hovsepian are possibly two of the most popular jazz personas of the Armenian Community of New England. Guitarist John Baboian of Berklee College of Music (Boston) is the ultimate musician’s musician. He has performed in many many venues from nightclubs to Radio/TV shows and movies, to community support and charity events. Equally talented Sandi Bedrosian (Vocals) has performed coast to coast, has appearing in musical productions, theater and opera, such as: Fiorello, Carousal, and Die Fledermaus and has been a professional voice-over artist/actress since 1997.

Also joining Mr. Hovsepian are Soprano Knarik Nerkararyan and Violinist Sammy Andonian. Ms. Nerkararyan is a graduate of Komitas Conservatory of Yerevan who in 2006 moved to the United Sates to further her musical education and career. Her performance of operatic roles such as Kupava (in the US premier of Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera “The Snow Maiden”) and her rendering of Armenian medieval spiritual songs are equally strong and delightful. Mr. Andonian is currently at the New England Conservatory studying with Donald Weilerstein. He performs regularly in New England and his recent solo performances include the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s 2015-2016 Season Gala, and NPR’s radio show “From the Top.”

For more information about the musicians and to purchase your tickets please visit www.AmarasOnline.com.