Armenia

International Friendly: Armenia Beats Cyprus 3-2

November 13, 2017

YEREVAN — The Armenian national team beat Cyprus 3:2 in a friendly held at Hanrapetakan (Republican) Stadium in Yerevan.

Hayk Ishkhanyan opened the score in the 17th minute. Varazdat Haroyan made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Konstantinos Laifis scored the first goal for Cyprus five minutes into the second half before Mkhitaryan scored from a penalty in the 62nd minute.

Armenian goalkeeper’s error close to the end of the goal allowed Cyprus to make it 3-2.

On Thursday November 9, Armenia beat Belarus 4-1 in another friendly match played at Hanrapetakan Stadium in Yerevan.

Aras Ozbiliz opened the score in the 41st minute before Henirkh Mkhitaryan made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Armenia’s Rumyan Hovsepyan and Harutyun Vardanyan added two more goals in the second half, in the 5th and 84th minutes respectively.

Anton Saroka scored the only goal for his team form a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

