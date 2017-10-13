Tufenkian Fine Arts Presents “A Retrospective: Garo Antreasian”

LOS ANGELES — Tufenkian Fine Arts has announced the opening of its new space at 216 S. Louise St. in Glendale on October 22nd. The inaugural exhibition, “A Retrospective: Garo Z. Antreasian,” features selected works by legendary artist Garo Antreasian that span from 1981 to the present. The exhibition will kick off with an opening reception on Sunday, October 22, from 2 to 5 pm, and will remain on view through November 11.

Antreasian has had a prolific career. Today, at the age of 95, he continues to produce new works — some of which are included in the upcoming exhibition. The wonderfully rhythmic architectural, geometric, and ornamental shapes and colors of these pieces draw from Geometric Abstraction, American Southwestern, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influences. As a comprehensive representation of Antreasian’s creative output, the wood-constructed artworks, paintings, drawings, and lithography featured in the exhibition point to the dazzling breadth and diversity of his body of work.

In the 1960s, a time when lithography was a dying art, Antreasian helped pioneer the revival of lithography through the Tamarind Lithography Workshop, which he helped launch in Los Angeles with June Wayne and Clinton Adams. In 1970 Antreasian moved to New Mexico with Associate Director clinton Adams to begin Tamarind Institute, which is affiliated with the University of New Mexico. His contributions to the technology of lithography is well documented and has pioneered on many fronts. The Tamarind Book of Lithography: Art and Techniques co-authored by Antreasian and Adams serves as a comprehensive guide for lithography.

Antreasian’s career, artworks, and contributions to Western art are an inspiration to generations of artists. He pushed the boundaries of the lithography world, and, as a revered artist, his “consistent inclusion in printmaking discourse influenced young and old printmakers.

Antreasian’s work has been widely exhibited and is part of the permanent collections of numerous museums including Norton Simon, LACMA, Guggenheim Museum, and the Smithsonian Institute. His work and contributions to the early days of lithography in Los Angeles were highlighted in the exhibition titled “Proof: The Rise of Printmaking in Southern California” at the Norton Simon in 2011, as part of the Getty Pacific Standard Time initiative.

“A Retrospective: Garo Z. Antreasian” and related programming will spearhead the Tufenkian Fine Arts mission of presenting excellence in modern and contemporary art. It is with deep gratitude that we launch this exhibition, and look forward to a long, enriching relationship with the art-loving public.