Seta Kabranian-Melkonian to Present New Book Dedicated to Two Martyrs

October 1, 2017

GLENDALE – Author Seta Kabranian-Melkonian will be in town to present her new book in Armenian dedicated to martyrs Garlen Ananian and Aram Vartanian titled, Nvirialnere (The Consecrated Ones) on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Speakers include Markar Melkonian. Admission is free with reception to follow. Priority Reserved seating available at http://www.itsmyseat.com/AbrilBooks

Garlen Ananian was only twenty years old when he was martyred, and his comrade Aram Vartanian was barely twenty-one. Garlen was born and raised in Urmia, Iran, and Aram was born in Amman Jordan. These two young men came from very different backgrounds, but they shared the highest ideals and hopes of the brightest young men and women of their generation of diasporan Armenians. Their life stories, though short, are inspiring. Seta Kabranian-Melkonian describes the long roads of their short lives.

Seta Kabranian-Melkonian received her doctorate in Armenian literature from Yerevan State University in 1996. She has authored many articles about the Republic of Armenia and the diaspora, and she is co-author, with Markar Melkonian, of the biography Avo: The Life and Death of Monte Melkonian (Yerevan 2007).

Why did you kill? The answer to the question is in the book. But it’s no longer a question. It’s anguish that unsettles the reader while turning the pages of this tragic narrative nonfiction told in fragmented memoirs. –Vahan Ishkhanian

Parallel to the tragic events shines the idealism of a generation we were part of. With excerpts from personal letters the author accentuates the contrast between circumstances. A narrative full of characters reflecting both humanism and misanthropy, that generates as much abhorrence as it emphasizes the presence of hope. –Hourig Attarian

