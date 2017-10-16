Top Posts
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs 'Satisfied' With Armenian-Azeri Summit In Geneva
October 16, 2017

GENEVA — After today’s meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, the OSCE Minsk Group and the FMs of both countries released a statement, the OSCE said.

“The President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a summit today in Geneva, Switzerland.

Foreign Ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov also attended the meeting, which was organized under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America). The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the summit.

The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere. The Presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact. The Co-Chairs expressed their satisfaction with these direct talks, which took place after a long interval. They remain ready to work with the sides on mediating a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

As a next step, the Co-Chairs will organize working sessions with the Ministers in the near future”, the statement said.

