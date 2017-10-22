New Publication: Dr. Garbis Der-Yeghiayan’s Photo-Album on Western Armenia and Cilicia Released

GLENDALE — An unprecedented publication, ‘Voices in Silence … My Body Cried. My Soul Cried. My Heart Cried” by Dr. Garbis Der-Yeghiayan, was recently released by Mashdots College Press. It includes more than one thousand photos covering eighty cities and villages in Western Armenia, Cilicia and Cappadocia, with fascinating descriptions of each.The 350-page all color photo-album chronicles the elegy of a grateful son, who has come to the tombstone of his forefathers to shed tears that have welled-up in his heart for so long. It is the bitter-sweet reminiscences of a devoted son who has come to pay tribute to his people, who preferred torture and death over slavery and injustice cognizant that the seeds of their sacred faith shall bud and blossom and over death Armenia shall rise in glorious victory.

His Holiness, Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, in his Letter of Blessings published in the book, congratulates Dr. Der-Yeghiayan and states,, “Your pilgrimages to Western Armenia and Cilicia, your writings and lectures, exposing your insights pertaining to the Armenian Genocide and affirming the legitimate rights of the Armenian people, are indeed eloquent testimonies of your strong commitment to justice and human rights”.

The Preface is written by Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, President of Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon. He elucidates that the preface is a tribute to “a sensitive soul, a child-like heart, a well-informed mind, a vibrant educator, a disciple of the Good News, and a leading communicator.” He describes Dr. Der-Yeghiayan as an artist of Armenian memory. “Dr. Der-Yeghiayan visits tragedy for the purpose of peace. In it, the Armenian lands and Armenian history are told in the warmth of colorful experience and the peace Christ entrusted His disciples with. The author, in much of what he does, does not hide his personal emotions, does not place history in the past, nor does he exclude the experiences of the others. He is behind the camera, in front of the monument, and in the heart of the story. It is how a biography of one serves as the voice and profile of many”, concludes Rev. Dr. Haidostian.

In his introduction, the author states that the first Genocide of the 20th century is an undeniable historical fact, and as such, it is incumbent upon the civilized world to demand justice and to uphold the cherished values in pursuit of a common purpose and a shared destiny with the Armenian people.

“Voices in Silence” is Dr. Der-Yeghiayan/s 15th book and unquestionably his crowning achievement as a distinguished scholar and prolific author. It has been highly-acclaimed by historians and educators as a “thorough account of his pilgrimages to our fatherland”.and “an excellent, informative and heartfelt account of a courageous and visionary leader to the historic homeland of his family”.

To place your order, please contact Yerevan Printing at (626) 246-2070.