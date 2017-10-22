Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian Rocket and Artillery Troops Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Establishment
ArmeniaNews

Armenian Rocket and Artillery Troops Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Establishment

October 22, 2017

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The 25th anniversary of establishment of the rocket and artillery troops of the Armenian Armed Forces was marked on Saturday, October 21st, at one of artillery training grounds.

As the press department at the Ministry of Defense reported, on the occasion of the anniversary number of artillerymen were awarded medals, diplomas and valuable gifts by the decrees of the Defense Minister and the Chief of RA Armed Forces General Staff.

Congratulating on the anniversary of the artillery troops, Defense Minister Vigen Sarksian praised the significant role of the artillery in ensuring combat readiness of the army, the artillerymen’s contribution to the April military actions and the decent retaliation measures taken against the enemy.

According to the source, the participants next got familiarized with the products of the artillery weaponry manufactured by local companies and followed tactical exercised displayed by the personnel.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Baroness Caroline Cox Decorated with Artsakh “Mesrop Mashtots” Order

September 26, 2013

Dink Murderer to Disclose Details of the Assassination Plot

March 20, 2012

German Intellectuals Call on Angela Merkel to Recognize Armenian Genocide

May 11, 2016

Evgeniy Kaspersky Receives RA Presidential IT Award

November 18, 2015

Russia Presidential Office Forwards Treaty of Moscow Letter to MFA

February 17, 2016

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Mehmet Polatel

March 27, 2015

Erdogan\’s Condolences Message Fails to Acknowledge the Armenian Genocide

April 23, 2014

Bako Sahakyan: Artsakh Deserves Place in International Community

December 10, 2015

Aram Khachaturian Year Kicks Off in Los Angeles

July 3, 2013

Armenian Parliament Postpones Vote on Karabakh Recognition Until December

October 29, 2010

Leave a Comment























 