Armenian Rocket and Artillery Troops Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Establishment

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The 25th anniversary of establishment of the rocket and artillery troops of the Armenian Armed Forces was marked on Saturday, October 21st, at one of artillery training grounds.

As the press department at the Ministry of Defense reported, on the occasion of the anniversary number of artillerymen were awarded medals, diplomas and valuable gifts by the decrees of the Defense Minister and the Chief of RA Armed Forces General Staff.

Congratulating on the anniversary of the artillery troops, Defense Minister Vigen Sarksian praised the significant role of the artillery in ensuring combat readiness of the army, the artillerymen’s contribution to the April military actions and the decent retaliation measures taken against the enemy.

According to the source, the participants next got familiarized with the products of the artillery weaponry manufactured by local companies and followed tactical exercised displayed by the personnel.