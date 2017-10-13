Distinguished Luminaries to Attend October 21 AMAA Centennial Banquet

By Florence Avakian

Four distinguished individuals will be at the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Centennial Banquet on Saturday evening, October 21, to be held at the elegant Glenpointe Marriott in Teaneck, NJ.

Dr. Nazareth Darakjian and his wife Dr. Ani Darakjian, and Joyce Philibosian Stein and her husband Joe Stein are blessed with their multi decades-long commitment and dedication to the AMAA. Both families are major benefactors of the AMAA’s Centennial Campaign.

Dr. Nazareth Darakjian who has served for the past three years as the President of the AMAA, is a member of its board for almost two decades. His father and grandfather were ministers of the Armenian Evangelical Church, and he attends the United Armenian Congregational Church with his wife, Dr. Ani Darakjian.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, he and his family moved to Beirut, Lebanon then to Chicago where he finished medical school cum laude at Loyola University Medical School of Medicine in Ophthalmology. He finally settled in Los Angeles, specializing in diseases and surgery of the eyes, and has offices in Hollywood and Pasadena. He is also on the governing board of the Armenian American Museum in Glendale.

Very active in the Armenian Evangelical community, he has also served as treasurer of the Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School for many years. He relates that there currently are 15 Armenian Evangelical churches in California which encompasses one percent of the California Armenian population.

CHURCH IS OUR SECOND FAMILY

“Our community is built on the church whose mission, he says during a telephone conversation with this writer, is “renewing our faith, understanding the teachings of the Bible, and reenergizing fellowship with friends and parishioners. The church is our second family.

The AMAA is the “mission arm of the church. It allows us to get out of the four walls of the church and reach out to people and communities that are thousands of miles away. The AMAA mission is to send humanitarian aid to needy individuals, support Armenian educational institutions all over the world, and to help spread the good news of the Gospel through our churches and fellowships wherever they may be.”

The AMAA “has come a long way in its 100 year history in accomplishing its mission,” Dr. Darakjian continues. “We are carrying a torch that has come to us from our predecessors, and it is our duty to run with it and pass it on to future generations.”

Dr. Ani Darakjian, the daughter of an Armenian Evangelical pastor, also born in Aleppo, moved to Beirut, and then to Chicago where she graduated as a James Scholar with a B.S. degree from the University of Illinois. Armed with her M.D. degree from Rush Medical College, she moved with her husband to Southern California, and is currently a staff radiologist at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Los Angeles. The Darakjians have two sons, Haig and Ara.

AN OASIS OF PEACE

Currently the chairperson of Haigazian University’s Board of Directors, she speaks with pride about the excellent academic standing of this famed institution located in Beirut. “There are strict admission and retention standards, and it ranks high in academic placings,” with 40 to 45 percent of the student body Armenian, and the rest of the students from all faiths and ethnic groups. Haigazian also gives post graduate degrees in education, business and psychology, she adds.

Calling Haigazian “an oasis of peace” in a turbulent Middle East, she points out that it survived several Lebanese civil wars. “Haigazian’s “parent” is the AMAA which funds it. Because many of the current Armenian students are refugees from the six-year Syrian war, most are on scholarship.

Haigazian does special fundraising for its students, with the AMAA launching a 20 million dollar campaign, with a portion allotted for the school, she reveals. “Haigazian and the AMAA are a family. They overlap. The best way for individuals to advance and be successful is through education,” she declares with emphasis.

A COURAGEOUS LEADER AND BRILLIANT SCHOLAR

Deeply involved with Haigazian University, Joyce Philibosian Stein speaks with great pride about its founder Dr. Armenag Haigazian, a Yale University educated leader and theologian who had returned to Cilicia and became president of the Apostolic Institute in Konya. Deported by the Turkish forces, he fell ill and died on the way to prison in Kharpert, she reveals, adding that the New York Times reported his death on May 26, 1921.

Joyce Stein’s parents were both born in Hadjin. Her father Stephen (Yeprem) Philibosian, was passionately interested in education for his people, especially in the Middle East, from elementary schools to university levels. “He was a great influence in my life. His dream was of lifting young people up. He underwrote thousands of scholarships.”

Inspired by Stephen Mehagian, whose father-in-law was Armenag Haigazian, Mr. Philibosian, became “the driving force of the growth and expansion of Haigazian.” Together with Stephen Mehagian they co-founded Haigazian University in 1955. It was at a fund-raising dinner at that time at which Stephen Philibosian donated a very generous $50,000 endowment fund to this exemplary project.

“The goal was to provide education for minority students with the hope that these students would stay in the Middle East. It has served its purpose of serving not only all Armenians, but also other minority students.” She reports that Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannissian credits Haigazian for his rise to his post as ambassador.

“A good percentage of Armenians in Lebanon and Syria are graduates of Haigazian,” she says, adding that the U.S. State Department provided funds for a thousand students from the villages in Lebanon to be recipients of the four-year program, many of whom enrolled at Haigazian. Joyce herself who graduated with a B.A. in Education from the University of Pennsylvania, also was awarded an Honorary LLD from Haigazian University.

MY HEART IS THERE

“My heart is there,” says Joyce Stein who in addition is the Chairperson of the Stephen Philibosian Foundation which was created in 1970 to perform educational, cultural and humanitarian work among Armenians. She is also the National Chair of the AMAA Orphan and Child Care Committee, “a group of energetic women” from all Armenian denominations, including the Armenian Catholic, Diocesan, Prelacy churches, as well as ANCA and AGBU. There isn’t another committee in America that has this mosaic of members,” she states with passion.”

This committee started in 1989 after the Armenian earthquake for the purpose of educating, mentoring and camping in Armenia and Artsakh. During an annual event in Los Angeles, $250,000 was raised and another six-figure amount in Boston.

Mrs. Stein is involved with a myriad of charitable organizations. She has chaired the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, three Philadelphia Orchestra Galas benefitting the Children’s Hospital, the Philadelphia Academy of Music Museum, and has been a Trustee of the John and Sirouhie Conte Foundation, and Life Trustee of the Armenian Assembly of America, among others.

The Stein spirit of philanthropy has followed down the family line with daughter Christina having served as a member of Haigazian’s Board of Trustees, and a Conte Foundation member, and daughter Stephanie and Joyce’s sister Louise as active members of the Philibosian Foundation. The Steins have also been blessed with sons-in-law Michael and David, and six grandchildren.

“The AMAA has had a great impact in all these projects,” comments Joyce Philibosian Stein who was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for her outstanding contributions to this country. “Joe and I will continue our AMAA work because of its exceptional integrity and transparency,” she states.

Joe Stein, Joyce Philibosian’s husband was born of parents of German descent. After graduation from college, his father was invited to be a student professor at AUB, the American University of Beirut, from 1921 to 1924. During that time, he became acquainted with Armenians by delivering food to Armenians living in caves in Syria, following the Genocide and their deportation from Turkey.

Joe, following graduation from Haverford College, went on to study at the Union Theological Seminary, and after his marriage to Joyce in 1954, they lived in Scotland for a year while he was studying theology at St. Mary’s Love College, Saint Andrews University. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, and was invited by Mr. Philibosian to join his oriental rug business in Philadelphia. In 1979, the Steins moved to California where he was involved in several business ventures.

Governor George Deukmejian appointed Joe to the California State Board of Education where he served from 1985 to 1990, two years as President. He takes pride in being a co-founder of “Armenians by Choice”, and pays tribute to his wife for her “influence on me and our daughters for her great service to the AMAA Orphan and Child Care Committee, and for her selfless devotion in serving more than three decades, faithfully carrying on the legacy of her father.”

Joe currently serves on the AMAA Board, and the Foreign Properties Committee. He and Joyce have traveled to Armenia more than 20 times, and frequently to Beirut on behalf of Haigazian University.