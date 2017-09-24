Student Essay Contest in Memory of Maria Jacobsen

GLENDALE — Maria Jacobsen (1882-1960) was a Danish missionary and a key witness of the Armenian Genocide. Jacobsen wrote the “Diaries of a Danish Missionary: Harpoot. 1907 – 1919”, which is a “documentary of the utmost significance” for research on the Armenian Genocide. For her humanitarian efforts, Jacobsen is known as Mayrik (Armenian Mother) or “Mama” for having saved many Armenians during the Armenian Genocide.

The Maria Jacobsen Scholarship Fund Committee announces the establishment of an annual essay contest. The theme is: In the more than 100 years that have passed since the first Genocide of the 20th century – – The Armenian Genocide of bigotry, prejudice, intolerance, persecution, deportations, and heinous plans for the annihilation of a nation- what you believe your generation can do to make “Never Again” a reality?

The essay contest guidelines are:

1. The Essay Contest is open to all Armenian high school students who attend Armenian or public schools in Southern California,

2. One entry per student,

3. All entries must be typed and double spaced in Times Roman, 12 font (in Armenian or in English),

4. Entries may not exceed 600 words,

5. Entries must include name, address, phone number, e-mail address of school and grade,

6. Essays must be electronically submitted to mashdots@aol.com by March 17, 2018,

7. Ideas not the student’s and/or quotes must be referenced,

8. Judging will be based on the following criteria: originality, creativity, passion, message conveyed, historical detail, and proper use of language.

Prizes:

First Place cash prize: $500.00,

Second Place cash Prize: $250.00,

Third Place cash prize: $125.00

All winners will be recognized at a special ceremony dedicated to the Armenian Genocide in April, 2018 in Greater Los Angeles.

For further information, please contact: Maria Jacobsen Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee – e-mail – mashdots@aol.com.