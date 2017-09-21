Top Posts
Home Armenian Armenian Museum of America Presents the Exhibition Scars of Silence
ArmenianArmenian GenocideCommunityNews

Armenian Museum of America Presents the Exhibition Scars of Silence

September 21, 2017

WATERTOWN, MA — The Armenian Museum of America has announced a new special exhibition titled Scars of Silence that will open this fall in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian galleries on the 3rd floor of the Museum.

The exhibition, curated by Jennifer Liston Munson, includes excerpts from a film by Nubar and Abby Alexanian and photographs by Nubar Alexanian. Scars of Silence chronicles Armenian-American father and daughter as they embark on a journey to their ancestral homeland as a powerful act of reparative resistance.

The work reveals the legacy of the Armenian Genocide (1915–1923), bringing to the surface the profound consequences of Turkish denial—psychological and political—that have contributed to the subconscious suppression of loss for three generations and offers a timely and provocative personal account of what it means to be Armenian today.

The exhibition runs from September 28, 2017 to January 27, 2018 at 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472
www.armenianmuseum.org

Scars of Silence (formerly Journey to Armenia) from Walker Creek Media, LLC on Vimeo.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Diron Ohanian, Esq. Appointed New Board Chairman at A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School

August 26, 2016

Revisiting Krikor Zohrab\’s House

January 27, 2014

14th Annual Arpa International Film Festival

August 30, 2011

Armenian Genocide Centennial Committee-Western US Establishes Museum Governing Board

September 16, 2015

Armenian Genocide Resolution Reintroduced In U.S. Congress

June 16, 2011

The End Of Turkish-Armenian Dialogue?

April 28, 2011

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Roni Margulies

December 24, 2015

Iran’s Rouhani Again Urges Closer Ties With Armenia

June 6, 2016

Arthur Petrosyan Named New Head Coach of Armenian National Team

October 19, 2016

\”Dishonorable Error\” (\”Anbadvape\’r Vriboom\”) Concerning Vorogait Paratz (Snares of Glory), The Armenian Constitution of 1773

April 5, 2012

Leave a Comment























 