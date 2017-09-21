Armenian Museum of America Presents the Exhibition Scars of Silence

WATERTOWN, MA — The Armenian Museum of America has announced a new special exhibition titled Scars of Silence that will open this fall in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian galleries on the 3rd floor of the Museum.

The exhibition, curated by Jennifer Liston Munson, includes excerpts from a film by Nubar and Abby Alexanian and photographs by Nubar Alexanian. Scars of Silence chronicles Armenian-American father and daughter as they embark on a journey to their ancestral homeland as a powerful act of reparative resistance.

The work reveals the legacy of the Armenian Genocide (1915–1923), bringing to the surface the profound consequences of Turkish denial—psychological and political—that have contributed to the subconscious suppression of loss for three generations and offers a timely and provocative personal account of what it means to be Armenian today.

The exhibition runs from September 28, 2017 to January 27, 2018 at 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472

www.armenianmuseum.org