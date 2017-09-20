Armenian Community Celebrates Independence at Annual Festival

GLENDALE, CA – In celebration of the 26th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, the Nor Serount Cultural Association, Armenian Council of America and Gaidz Youth Organization held their annual Armenian Independence Day Festival at Verdugo Park.

The day-long event which featured live music by Mister X, Ara Shahbazian and Arno Mkrtchyan, dance performances from the Nor Serount Dance Troupe, delicious Armenian cuisine and booths featuring traditional Armenian crafts, rugs and artifacts, drew thousands of spectators of all ages from all over southern California.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Glendale Mayor Vartan Gharpetian, Glendale City Councilmembers Vrej Aghajanian and Paula Devine, Glendale School Board Member Jennifer Freemon, Los Angeles Community College Board Member Scott Svonkin, representing the office of Congressman Adam Schiff Mary Hova-gimian, Anna Mouradian representing LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Christine Jerian representing LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

“It was fantastic to see so many new faces at the festival this year,” said Mr. Harut Der-Tavitian “Every year we try to feature new and interesting booths displaying Armenian art and culture, many attendees including non-Armenian expressed to me how impressed they were with the event. We are looking forward to continuing this event so that more and more people can be educated about the Armenian culture in our growing and diverse multicultural community.”