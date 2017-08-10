FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifiers: Bosnia and Herzegovina – Armenia 98-85

SARAJEVO — Bosnia and Herzegovina outgunned the visitors from Armenia 98-85 in an offensive-minded affair in Sarajevo to move atop the standings with a 2-1 record.

The Dusko Vujosevic-coached side took control of the game in the second period and never took their foot off the gas pedal, with 18-year-old starlet Dzanan Musa, still playing with a face mask, providing the seemingly never-ending fuel with a team-high 28 points.

Almir Hasandic collected 14 points for the winners, Edin Atic and Adin Vrabac chipped in with 12 points apiece, while Armenia’s naturalized point guard Ryan Boatright posted 30 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

In other Group A match-up, the Slovak Republic beat Sweden 68-59 at the Hant Arena in Bratislava.