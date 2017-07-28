Top Posts
Turkish Parliament Passes Bill Banning Using the Term “Armenian Genocide”

July 28, 2017

ANKARA — The Turkish parliament passed the bill that stipulates changes in the internal rules of procedure, Diken reports. According to it lawmakers are banned from mentioning the Armenian Genocide in the parliament. As could have been expected, the AK and the Nationalist Movement Party voted in favor of the bill, while the opposition voted against.

As was reported earlier the bill stipulates a punishment for those lawmakers who break the rule by “insulting the history and common past of the Turkish people” that is using the term “Armenian Genocide” while speaking about the “events of 1915”. The ban also includes terms like “Kurdistan”, “Kurdish regions”.

Those who refuse to take an oath in the Parliament after being elected will not be able to enjoy their rights. Lawmakers are banned from bringing any text posters or placards to the Parliament.

Those Members of Parliament who break the law will temporarily be removed from the legislative body, as well as will pay a penalty in the amount of 1/3 of their salaries.

The bill was earlier passed by the parliament’s constitutional committee.

Ozgyur Ozel, a lawmaker of the Republican People’s Party, took the floor during earlier debates and as a sign of protest covered the podium with a black cloth.

The MP said the bill is unconstitutional. “With this bill you are taking away the freedom of speech of lawmakers. This will take the parliament 250 years back”, the MP said.

Another opposition lawmaker said the bill seeks to eliminate the opposition in the parliament, and create a unanimous parliament, therefore a unanimous society.

Lawmakers of the Democratic People’s Party said there is no sense in taking part in the debates and left the hall in sign of protest.

Istanbul-Armenian lawmaker. Garo Paylan, from the People’s Democratic Party, called the bill “a nationalist authoritarian coalition proposal of the AK and NMP parties”.

Armenian lawmaker Selina Dogan from the opposition Republican People’s Party also opposed the bill, saying ““Certainly, nobody must insult the history and common past of the Turkish people. However, what will you say about the other peoples? For instance, can is it OK to insult the history of the Armenian people?”, she said.

