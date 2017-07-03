Red Cross Visits Armenia Citizen Captured in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (News.am) – Representatives of the Baku office of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) have visited Armenian citizen Zaven Karapetyan, who is captured in Azerbaijan.

Zara Amatuni, the communications officer of the ICRC Yerevan Office in Armenia’s capital city, stated that the visit took place on July 1.

On June 21, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed about the “capture” of an “Armenian Armed Forces’ serviceman,” on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Later, the ministry released a video of the interrogation of this man, who was wearing a Turkish-made body armor. The man stated that he was Zaven Karapetyan, a resident of Dovegh village nearby Noyemberyan town in Tavush Province of Armenia; but such a person had never lived in this village.

It was found out, however, that such a person did live in Vanadzor town. Karapetyan, who grew up in an orphanage, has mental issues; and those that know him had no information on him over the past several years.