Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone has slammed the April 24 remarks of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “a disgusting denial of historical facts.”

“This hate-filled speech Erdogan gave yesterday on the day to commemorate the Armenian Genocide was a disgusting denial of historical facts,” Rep. Pallone tweeted.

“I stand with [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan and Armenians everywhere in condemning a new low from this brutal authoritarian,” he added.

Earlier Pashinyan urged the international community to respond to the Turkish leader who called the population of the Ottoman Empire “Armenian gangs and their supporters” in his speech on 24 April, adding their deportation was “the most reasonable action that could be taken in such a period.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Book Reviews: Armenian Genocide

These two books are the latest, and perhaps most conclusive, of the many I have read about the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

Armenia Upgrading Main South-North Highway

YEREVAN — A Spanish construction company launched on Thursday the first phase…

Armenia Designates Last Saturday of April Citizen’s Day to Mark ‘Velvet Revolution’ Victory

YEREVAN — The Armenian government on Thursday endorsed a bill designating the…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Alper Görmüş

By Hambersom Aghbashian Ahmet Alper Görmüş (born 21 November 1952) is a…