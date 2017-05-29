‘Nagorno Karabakh Conflict Has no Military Solution’ – EU Ambassador

YEREVAN — The Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski has stated that the Union greatly supports the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their latest statement.

We believe that there is no military solution for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and that the status-quo can no longer be maintained. We believe that the ceasefire agreement must be respected”, the Ambassador said.

Switalski mentioned that the EU is ready to provide financial support to the population after the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

“When this conflict is settled, and when peace returns to Artsakh, the European Union is ready to support the population of this area with significant resources”, he said.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Igor Popov of Russia, Stefan Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States, released a statement on May 18.

The statement said that according to information from various sources, Azerbaijani military opened missile fire on May 15 across the line of contact, striking military equipment of Artsakh.