Mkhitaryan Wins Manchester United Goal of the Season Award

MANCHESTER (Manutd.com) — Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s amazing ‘scorpion’ kick against Sunderland has been voted Manchester United’s Goal of the Season for 2016/17 by a big margin.

The Armenian’s effort in the 3-1 Boxing Day win at Old Trafford, an instinctive backheeled volley from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cross, picked up 57 per cent of the votes in the official poll on ManUtd.com.

Wayne Rooney’s record-breaking 250th goal for United, a spectacular last-gasp free-kick in January’s draw at Stoke City, was the runner-up with 13 per cent, and Paul Pogba’s long-range drive at Swansea City on nine per cent completed the top three.

Fans’ favourite Mkhitaryan also provided three other contenders in the original 10-strong shortlist for the prize but his inventive strike against the Black Cats, the finest goal of his career by his own admission, proved a landslide victor.

Collecting the accolade at Thursday’s end-of-season awards ceremony at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old said: “To be honest, I was impressed as well. I just realised when I went home and watched it again.”

Crediting the player who provided the assist for his award-winning goal, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Armenian quipped: “I couldn’t miss this great opportunity because I received a great ball from the god!”