Three Armenian Soldiers Killed on Karabakh Frontlines

STEPANAKERT — The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime on June 16 at 18:05 using antitank grenade launchers, as a result of which 3 Artsakh Defense Army servicemen, Arayik Matinyan, 1997, Vigen Petrosyan, 1997, and Vardan Sargsyan, 1997, received fatal injuries.

The press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has stated that an investigation is underway to find out circumstances.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses support to the servicemen’s families and friends.