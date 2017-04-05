The Archbishop Hovnan Derderian Scholarship Fund 5th Anniversary Dinner

BURBANK — The Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church will celebrate the 5th Anniversary of The Archbishop Hovnan Derderian Scholarship Fund with a Gala to take place on Friday, April 7 in the beautiful Taglyan Complex, 1201 Vine St., Los Angeles. The evening will begin with cocktails at 7:30 pm followed by dinner at 8:30 pm and entertainment by Allen G. Orchestra, a top-rated international orchestra specializing in celebrated cultural sounds from around the world.

“It is wonderful to see how the scholarship fund has developed from inception to realization,” said Mrs. Alice Chakrian, Chairlady of the Scholarship Fund Committee. “Every year the funds have grown, and with the generous support of those who believe in the value of an education in our Armenian schools, we have multiplied our financial assistance and scholarships. Over the past five years, we have given close to $150,000 in aid and scholarship to Armenian students,” said Mrs. Chakrian proudly.

The Gala celebration is only a kick off to the funds that will distributed to the various schools within the program. Currently the Armenian schools that benefit from the fund include Alfred and Marguerite Hovsepian School, AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian High School, The Armenian Sisters Academy of LA, Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School, and Sahag-Mesrob Christian School. The Scholarship Committee is dedicated to raising funds through the Gala and through current and future pledges. “I cannot think of a better way to invest our funds than in our students,” continued Mrs. Chakrian.

The Hovnan Derderian Scholarship Fund was established on the conviction that each and every Armenian student is entitled to an Armenian education within an Armenian school. The Fund is dedicated to helping Armenian students in financial need who are enrolled in an Armenian school through a scholarship and financial assistance program. Besides tuition assistance, the Fund sponsors an essay competition which offers outright non-need based monetary gifts to students enrolled in an Armenian school. Also part of the Fund’s program are Senior Graduation awards, presented to the graduating seniors selected by the school’s administration for exemplary Christian behavior and presented at their respective commencement ceremonies.

For sponsorship opportunities, tickets to the Gala and for more information, please contact Mrs. Alice Chakrian at (818) 388-6734 or email abpscholarshipfund@wdacna.com