Red Cross and Consulate General of Armenia Ink a Memorandum of Understanding

LOS ANGELES — The Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding.

“We’re delighted to have formalized our relationship with the Consulate General. This agreement spells out how the Consulate General of Armenia and the Red Cross can work together to provide assistance during disasters, such as reconnecting loved ones, here in Los Angeles and in Armenia,” said Jarrett Barrios, CEO American Red Cross Los Angeles Region.

With one of the largest concentrations of Armenian’s living in the Los Angeles area, notably Glendale, this Memorandum seeks to meet the disaster caused emergency needs, and promote and support disaster preparedness efforts of the Armenian community in Los Angeles region.

The documents was signed by deputy general consul Valery Mkrtumyan and Jared Berrios.