Hayastan All Armenian Fund Marks 25th Anniversary

YEREVAN — Today marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

On March 3, 1992, with the goal of consolidating the resources and capabilities of the worldwide Armenian community for the development and strengthening of Armenian statehood, the first president of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosian issued a decree establishing the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

On May 16, 1992, the fund’s 24-member Board of Trustees issued a statement, which said, “A devastating earthquake, thousands of homeless refugees, a dire situation faced by the Armenian population of Artsakh, an economy in shambles, and unrelenting blockades of the homeland: these and many other difficulties can be overcome only through the synergistic mobilization of the resources and efforts of the entire Armenian nation, and through united and harmonious work. Actively supporting the development and strengthening of Armenian statehood, which is the main prerequisite for the survival and prosperity of the Armenian people, and contributing to the economic, scientific, educational, spiritual, and cultural development of the homeland must be an honor and a matter of duty for each and every Armenian.”

“Today, in the 25th year of its existence, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund encompasses affiliates across the globe, legions of volunteers devoted to its patriotic mission, benefactors and grassroots donors who view the development of the homeland as a sacred duty, and a wide range of vitally important projects that have been implemented through collaborative work. In the past quarter century, thanks to the powerful unity of Armenians throughout the world, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has carried out a long string of projects, including roads, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, water and gas pipelines, and initiatives fostering excellence in the arts, sciences, and culture. Our each accomplishment is a message to the international community that despite facing a myriad of challenges, independent Armenian statehood perseveres, and that we must and will do everything it takes to defend and bolster it.

During the years of its activity, Hayastan Fund has gained widespread respect and recognition for successfully meeting the needs and aspirations of the time. Always a great support to Armenia, the Fund is committed to its mission of successfully and steadily developing the young country”, the Fund’s statement reads.