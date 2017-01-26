Danish Parliament adopts Armenian Genocide Resolution

COPENHAGEN — The Parliament of Denmark voted 89 to 9 with 11 abstentions on January 26 to adopt an Armenian Genocide resolution, according to the website of the Danish Parliament.

The parliament held a 2.5 hours discussion on January 19 about adopting the Armenian Genocide resolution, brought to the agenda by Nick Hækkerup (S) , Søren Espersen (DF) , Michael Aastrup Jensen (V) , Henrik Dahl (LA) , Martin Lidegaard (RV) , Naser Khader (KF).

The document reads in part:

“The Parliament confirms its decision no. V 54 of 19 May 2015 on the tragic and bloody events that took place in eastern Anatolia in the period 1915-1923.

The Danish Parliament finds that the best path to reconciliation will be an open dialogue about the story on the basis of a free and uncensored history research, including the release of all official documents from the period.

The Parliament regrets that Turkish law prohibits citizens and media to use the term “genocide” about the events, and considers this to be an unreasonable restriction of both academic freedom as freedom of expression relates to the use of this term. Parliament maintains its parliamentary tradition not to issue judgments about historical events.”