Armenia, Russia FMs Discusss Bilateral Ties, Karabakh Peace Process

MOSCOW — The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow today.

The Ministers discussed a broad range of issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations, the process of implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries.

Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov referred to the preparations for the Armenian Prime Minister’s forthcoming official visit to Moscow.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the implementation of the agreements on the Karabakh issue reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia exchanged views on urgent regional and international issues.