Stéphane Visconti Appointed OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair

YEREVAN (Armradio) — French ambassador Stéphane Visconti has been appointed co-chairman of the Minsk Group. Since 1992, this group has been instructed by the OSCE to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to put an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Minsk Group has been represented since 1997 by a co-presidency composed of France, the United States and Russia, each of which is represented by an ambassador.

The co-presidency of the Minsk Group maintains a high level of engagement in political negotiations and the implementation of confidence-building measures.

Ambassador Stéphane Visconti was successively Consul General of France in St. Petersburg and Munich. He also served as adviser to the Prime Minister and then to the Mayor of Paris for international relations. Until recently he was the French Ambassador to Latvia. He succeeded Ambassador Pierre Andrieu.