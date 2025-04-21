CHISINAU, MOLDOVA – Olympic silver medalist, world champion, and now two-time European champion Varazdat Lalayan claimed another gold medal at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Chisinau, Moldova.

Competing in the men’s +109 kg weight category, Lalayan delivered a total lift of 450 kg — 210 kg in the snatch and 240 kg in the clean and jerk — securing all three gold medals in his category.

In the snatch, Lalayan successfully lifted 200 kg on his first attempt. For his second attempt, coach Pashik Alaverdyan selected 210 kg, which Lalayan also lifted successfully. He attempted 218 kg on his third lift but did not complete it. Following the snatch round, Lalayan held a 20 kg lead over his nearest competitor.

In the clean and jerk, the world champion opened with a solid 240 kg lift. He attempted 250 kg on his second lift but was unsuccessful and opted not to take a third attempt.

Estonian lifter Mart Seim earned the silver medal with a total of 415 kg (180 kg snatch + 235 kg clean and jerk), while Ukrainian Bohdan Koza took bronze with a total of 406 kg (190 kg + 216 kg).

With this victory, Varazdat Lalayan further cements his status as one of the top weightlifters in the world.