Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan Named Armenia’s Athlete of the Year

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan has been named Armenia’s athlete of the year for the third time in a row. Aleksanyan won the Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro this summer.

The top 10 athletes of 2016 have been chosen as a result of survey among 35 sports journalists conducted by the Republican Federation of Sports Journalists of Armenia.

The list of the top 10 athletes is presented below:

1 Artur Aleksanyan, Greco-Roman wrestling

2 .Mihran Harutyunyan, Greco-Roman wrestling

3 Simon Martirosyan, wrestling

4 .Gor Minasyan, weightlifting

5 .Nazik Avdalyan, wrestling

6. Harutyun Merdinian, gymnastics

7. Andranik Karapetyan, wrestling

8. Hripsime Khurshudyan, wrestling

9. Varsham Boranyan Greco-Roman wrestling

10. Artur Davtyan, gymnastics