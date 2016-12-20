Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan Named Armenia’s Athlete of the Year

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan has been named Armenia’s athlete of the year for the third time in a row. Aleksanyan won the Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro this summer.
The top 10 athletes of 2016 have been chosen as a result of survey among 35 sports journalists conducted by the Republican Federation of Sports Journalists of Armenia.
The list of the top 10 athletes is presented below:
1 Artur Aleksanyan, Greco-Roman wrestling
2 .Mihran Harutyunyan, Greco-Roman wrestling
3 Simon Martirosyan, wrestling
4 .Gor Minasyan, weightlifting
5 .Nazik Avdalyan, wrestling
6. Harutyun Merdinian, gymnastics
7. Andranik Karapetyan, wrestling
8. Hripsime Khurshudyan, wrestling
9. Varsham Boranyan Greco-Roman wrestling
10. Artur Davtyan, gymnastics