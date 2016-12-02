Top Posts
Home Academia Men of the New Order: Armenian Provincial Notables in the Age of Ottoman Reforms
AcademiaArmenianNews

Men of the New Order: Armenian Provincial Notables in the Age of Ottoman Reforms

December 2, 2016
Yasar Tolga Cora

Yasar Tolga Cora

ANN ARBOR, MI — Armenian Studies Program at University of Michigan will present a lecture by Yasar Tolga Cora titled “Men of the New Order: Armenian Provincial Notables in the Age of Ottoman Reforms” on Wednesday, December 14, 4-6PM, Room 1636 School of Social Work Building.

The lecture aims to reconstruct the history of Armenian communities (millets) in the age of Tanzimat reforms (Turkish: “Reorganization,” a series of reforms in the Ottoman Empire between 1839 and 1876) by focusing on the various forms of interactions between community leaders and imperial officials, and their economic and social networks.

Who were the leaders of the Armenian communities in the eastern provinces of the Ottoman Empire in the mid-nineteenth century? What were the main features of the interactions between the leaders of local communities, the imperial authorities and the ordinary members of the communities? Discussion around these simple, yet understudied questions will reveal moments of possibilities in which Ottomanism was a viable option for the empire.

Exploring new ways to reconstruct the history of Armenian communities in the eastern provinces, the lecture will focus on their agency and achievements, rather than their victimhood.

Yasar Tolga Cora, Manoogian Post-doctoral Fellow, U-M, works on the social history of ethnic and religious groups in the Ottoman Empire with a particular focus on the Armenian communities before the Genocide. He received his PhD in Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations from the University of Chicago in 2016.

His dissertation entitled, Transforming Erzurum/Karin: the Social and Economic History of a Multi-Ethnic Ottoman City in the Nineteenth Century, is a study of an Armenian community in the borderland city of Erzerum in Eastern Anatolia.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Garo Paylan: I Was Assaulted for Being Armenian

May 3, 2016

Construction Of Armenian-Iranian Power Plants Set For 2011

October 16, 2010

Armenia Offers Assistance to Iran After Earthquake

August 13, 2012

Arthur Abraham and Susi Kentikian Boxers of the Year in Germany

February 4, 2016

U.S. Ambassador Heffern: Vorotan Cascade Deal ‘Important’ For Armenia’s Energy Diversity

January 31, 2014

Israeli Knesset Debates Recognition of Armenian Genocide

June 12, 2012

EyeCare Project Announces Appointment of Rostom Sarkissian as Director of Development

March 18, 2016

Armenian Youth Protest Against International Inaction on Karabakh

April 9, 2016

Remember the Victims, Prevent Genocide

December 6, 2015

Armenian Architect Wins Europa Nostra Award

March 21, 2014

Leave a Reply























 