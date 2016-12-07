Congressman Schiff Concerned with President-Elect Donald Trump’s Economic Interests in Turkey and Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US Congressman Adam Schiff, Vice Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, has expressed concern with the next US administration’s future position on matters relating to Armenia and the American-Armenian community, especially regarding Armenian Genocide recognition.

He stated in an interview with Voice of America Armenian Service, that US President-elect Donald Trump and some members of his team have economic interests in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and that this may adversely affect the Armenian agenda in the US.

“Armenia is an important partner of the United States, and we are interested in seeing Armenia economically developed”, Congressman Schiff stated.

For the development of Armenia’s economy, the congressman pointed to high-tech which, in his view, has great prospects in the country. He added that Armenia, owing to its national intellectual potential, can become the Silicon Valley of the Caucasus.

However, Turkey’s blockade as well as problems with Azerbaijan are among the important external obstacles standing in the way of Armenia’s economic development. He also called on US diplomats to react more drastically and substantively to ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.

Congressman Schiff underscored the importance of protecting national and religious minorities, including Armenians, in Syria and Iraq. He positively assessed Armenia’s contribution in accepting refugees from Syria, stressing on the importance of International Humanitarian Organizations to provide assistance to Armenia on this issue.