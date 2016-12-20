Armenian President Convenes a Meeting of the National Security Council

YEREVAN — Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian convened today a meeting of the National Security Council, the President’s press Officereports.

In the framework of the agenda, the RA Minister of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources Ashot Manukian reported on the draft strategy of the Concept for the Safe Management of the Radioactive Waste and Used Nuclear Fuel in the Republic of Armenia.

The concept stems from the RA national security strategy and is aimed at ensuring a continuous policy for the safe use of nuclear energy based on the international obligations assumed by the Republic of Armenia, safety standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as on the best international practices for the safe management of the radioactive waste and used nuclear fuel. The strategy is aimed at the utmost improvement of the management of the radioactive waste and used nuclear fuel in Armenia, development of cooperation with the entities dealing with the radioactive materials, as well as state and local governance bodies.

After the discussions, the President of Armenia stressed the importance of adopting the document and tasked the Prime Minister of Armenia to discuss with the Minister of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources and make a proposal on the timetable for the development of the RA Government strategy based on the provisions of the Concept for the Safe Management of the Radioactive Waste and Used Nuclear Fuel in the Republic of Armenia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian reported to the members of the National Security Councils on the issue related to the organization of the Summit of Francophonie in Armenia in 2018 on which he was instructed by the President of Armenia at the working meeting held on December 2. At the meeting of the National Security Council it was decided to create an interagency commission on the preparation works for the Summit of Francophonie.

The President tasked the government to prepare in one month and present for the approval of the President the action plan for the organization and execution of the Summit of Francophonie. He also instructed to create a secretariat on the preliminary works and execution of Armenia’s presidency at the Organization of Francophonie.

The members of the National Security Council were presented also the report of the RA Minister of Labor and Social Issues Artem Asatrian on the RA Demographic Strategy and the list of events aimed at the implementation of the Strategy (for years 2009-2035), which was approved by the N 27 decision of the Government of Armenia adopted on July 2, 2009, their results and the vision related to the future development of this issue.