Anti-Armenian Turkish Politician in Swedish Court: “I Apologize”

STOCKHOLM — Barbaros Leylani, a Turkish politician, who made insulting remarks about Armenians during last year’s anti-Armenian demonstration organized by Azerbaijani and Turkish communities at Sergels Square in the center of the Swedish capital, had to submit his testimony in a Stockholm court.

Leylani made xenophobic announcements during the protest in April calling “death to Armenian dogs”, and “we will shed blood if necessary”.

Leylani expressed conviction that their successors will unite “the Turkic world”. “Turks awaken, Armenian scums must be finished, die Armenian scums, die, die”, he pronounced.

Leylan had to resign as Vice Chairman of Turkish National Association when a video of the event was broadcast on Swedish TV.

Leylani presented his testimony through video call claiming that being in a bad psychological state, he delivered his speech on the spot without preparing in advance. He justified saying that he did not pronounce the word “dogs” for peaceful Armenians. He used the remark to accuse those Armenians who support terrorism.

Answering the prosecutor’s question why he had announced that blood may be shed, Leylani said, “I said that blood may be shed in case of necessity to protect our state”. The judge asked if he has something to add, and the Turkish political activist said, “I apologize”.

Noting that the statements made by Leylani incite hatred towards an ethnic group, the Prosecutor has asked to impose a suspended sentence and a fine. The verdict will be issued on 14 December.