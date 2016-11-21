Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia Placed Second in Junior Eurovision Song Contest
ArmeniaArts & CultureNews

Armenia Placed Second in Junior Eurovision Song Contest

November 21, 2016

MALTA — Georgia has won Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2016. The country was represented by Mariam Mamadashvili. She is ten years old and has been performing since she was four years old.

Armenia – represented by Anahit Adamyan and Mary Vardanyan – came second.

This year the televote has been eliminated. The winner was announced as a result of the votes cast by the professional jury and a kids jury, as well as the voting results of the Expert Panel.

Anahit and Mary were chosen through an internal selection by the creative team of the Public TV Company of Armenia. Tarber was composed by Nick Egibyan, lyrics were written by Avet Barseghyan.

It’s the third time that Georgia has won the competition, setting a new record for Junior Eurovision. Georgia scored a total of 239 points from the international expert and the kids juries plus the result from the Expert Panel.

Armenia’s Anahit and Mary finished second with 232 points with Italy’s Fiamma Boccia in third place with 209 points.

Seventeen countries participated in the 14th edition of the international competition.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Robust Growth Reported In Karabakh

December 26, 2014

Key Summit On Armenia’s Eurasian Union Bid Cancelled

July 4, 2014

NATO Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Karabakh Conflict

July 8, 2016

Pan-European Phoneathon Secures Pledges of More Than €1,400,000

November 21, 2012

Gunmen Offered Clemency Once They Lay Down Arms and Surrender

July 25, 2016

Azerbaijan Declares Captive Armenian Villager Dead

August 8, 2014

Two Afghan Citizens Convicted for Illegally Crossing Turkish-Armenian Border

November 30, 2016

UN Commission Declares ISIS Killings of Yazidi People a Genocide

June 16, 2016

Armenia Fund Provides Ongoing Support to Syrian-Armenians

February 3, 2014

Spain’s Santa Margarita Recognizes Armenian Genocide

May 27, 2015

Leave a Reply























 