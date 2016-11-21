Armenia Placed Second in Junior Eurovision Song Contest

MALTA — Georgia has won Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2016. The country was represented by Mariam Mamadashvili. She is ten years old and has been performing since she was four years old.

Armenia – represented by Anahit Adamyan and Mary Vardanyan – came second.

This year the televote has been eliminated. The winner was announced as a result of the votes cast by the professional jury and a kids jury, as well as the voting results of the Expert Panel.

Anahit and Mary were chosen through an internal selection by the creative team of the Public TV Company of Armenia. Tarber was composed by Nick Egibyan, lyrics were written by Avet Barseghyan.

It’s the third time that Georgia has won the competition, setting a new record for Junior Eurovision. Georgia scored a total of 239 points from the international expert and the kids juries plus the result from the Expert Panel.

Armenia’s Anahit and Mary finished second with 232 points with Italy’s Fiamma Boccia in third place with 209 points.

Seventeen countries participated in the 14th edition of the international competition.