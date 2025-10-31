Up next
Bilateral defense consultations between Armenia and Germany took place at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia. The two sides reached agreements to expand cooperation in several areas within the defense sector.

The consultations were co-chaired by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, and Colonel Christian Schmitt, Head of the International Cooperation Department of Germany’s Ministry of Defense.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed and summarized the results of their ongoing defense cooperation and agreed on the programs for 2026. They also exchanged views on issues related to international and regional security, as well as ongoing reforms within the defense institutions of both countries.

Both sides emphasized the importance of further developing multilateral cooperation within the frameworks of NATO and the European Union.

