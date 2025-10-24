Author
YEREVAN — By decision of the Yerevan City Council, Mayor Tigran Avinyan awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Yerevan” to literary scholar, Doctor of Philology, Professor, and Honored Artist of Armenia Avetik (Avik) Isahakyan; journalist, educator, and public and cultural figure Mark Grigoryan; and artist Taron Muradyan.

Additionally, employees of the Yerevan Municipality and its subordinate structures who have served the city faithfully for more than 45 years were honored for their dedication.

“Yerevan is its people — those who, through their talent, devotion, and hard work, make our city better every single day,” Mayor Avinyan wrote in his statement.

