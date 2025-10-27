YEREVAN — According to preliminary data from the Statistical Committee, Armenia’s economic activity increased by 7.6% from January to September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

In September alone, economic activity rose by 10.5% year-on-year and by 9.8% compared to August 2025.

Industrial output for the first nine months totaled 2,055,912.9 million drams, marking a 5.7% decrease compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

The gross agricultural output reached 686,552.8 million drams, reflecting a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. Data for September is not yet available.

Construction volumes during the reporting period increased by 20.7% year-on-year, amounting to 462,162.0 million drams. In September, construction activity grew by 22% year-on-year and by 6.7% month-on-month.

Domestic trade turnover for the first nine months reached 4,724,122.4 million drams, representing a 3.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. In September, trade turnover rose by 0.9% year-on-year and by 1.3% month-on-month.

The services sector (excluding trade) reached 2,949,405.1 million drams in the first nine months of 2025 — a 9.9% increase compared to the same period last year. In September, annual growth was 7.9%, though the sector recorded a 2% month-on-month decline.

According to the 2025 state budget, Armenia’s economic growth is projected at 5.1% for the year.