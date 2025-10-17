Author
WASHINGTON, DC –On October 15, Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon.
Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, Narek Mkrtchyan, also attended the meeting.

The discussion focused on the current state of Armenia-U.S. defense cooperation and the development of long-term, institutional initiatives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their partnership in the field of defense, emphasizing the important role of the United States in promoting lasting stability and security in the region.

The interlocutors also addressed several issues related to joint initiatives in military education and defense reform.

