YEREVAN — According to Gohar Apajyan, Director General of the Investment Support Center Foundation (“Enterprise Armenia”), the peace agreement initialed between Armenia and Azerbaijan marks the beginning of a new economic phase for Armenia—one defined by improved infrastructure and deeper regional integration.

Apajyan shared these views during the “International Trade and Investment Forum” organized by Armenia’s Investment Council. She noted that the global landscape of trade and investment is evolving rapidly, and the most successful investments today are those that combine technology, services, and production.

“In this new environment, investors look for three main things: predictable rules, strong connectivity, and performance,” Apajyan stated. “Armenia is prepared to offer all three. First, predictability—our investment policy provides a transparent, rules-based environment that treats all investors equally. We are digitizing our public and investment services to make them more efficient—from idea to implementation and operation. Of course, like many governments, we face performance challenges, but our government is fully committed and supportive. It stands by every trade initiative and keeps its promises.”

As a second key factor for investors, Apajyan emphasized connectivity, noting that Armenia’s geography is an advantage.

“For Armenia, peace and stability are not just abstract words—they are economic calculations we have achieved. Through the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative and TRIPP, Armenia will strengthen its connections with the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Persian Gulf. With the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the country is entering a new economic era of improved infrastructure and deeper regional integration,” she said.

Apajyan added that for trade and investors, this translates to diversified logistics, shorter transit times, and access to numerous regional markets from a single investment hub.

As a third important factor, she highlighted project execution and implementation.

“Investors value the confidence that commitments will be fulfilled. ‘Enterprise Armenia’ stands by all investors. We work closely with the public sector to make processes fast and predictable—from permits to financing opportunities. What sets Armenia apart today, in my view, is not only its technology but also its broad range of opportunities, where global companies can find a compact yet capable hub for expertise, production, and prototyping,” said Apajyan.

She concluded that thanks to Armenia’s deep architectural talent, qualified and skilled workforce, and creative potential, the country possesses all the investment opportunities necessary for sustainable development.