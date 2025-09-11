YEREVAN — The United States intends to provide $145 million in assistance to Armenia, Brendan Hanrahan, Head of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, announced during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

“This is the first tranche of funding allocated to the implementation of the ‘Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity’ initiative, as well as related agreements reached on August 8, aimed at supporting investments in trade, infrastructure, critical mineral supply chains, and cross-border security,” Hanrahan stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister highly valued the agreements reached during the August 8 meetings in Washington and expressed hope that joint efforts would further strengthen bilateral relations within the framework of memorandums of understanding signed between Armenia and the United States.

The parties also discussed regional developments and opportunities for unblocking communications, highlighting the significance of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” initiative.

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien also attended the meeting.