YEREVAN — The sixth meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey in the normalization process, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç, was held in Yerevan.

The parties agreed that the relevant authorities of both countries will carry out the necessary technical studies for the restoration and operation of the Gyumri–Kars railway and the power transmission line.

Rubinyan and Kılıç also agreed to work on strengthening cooperation in the fields of culture and academia. In particular, they discussed creating scholarship opportunities for students of higher educational institutions and jointly restoring the historic Ani/Silk Road bridge.

The representatives further agreed to implement the required measures to enable other interested airlines to operate flights on various routes starting in the summer of 2026, which will increase the number of air routes and flights between the two countries.

During this meeting, Rubinyan and Kılıç reaffirmed the issues developed and agreed upon during previous meetings. They also exchanged views on the implementation of the agreement on border crossings reached at the July 1, 2022 meeting and agreed to accelerate the process.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue the normalization process without any preconditions.

Serdar Kılıç arrived at the “Margara” border checkpoint between Armenia and Turkey, where he was welcomed by Ruben Rubinyan.