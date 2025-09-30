ISTANBUL — Turkey’s largest national carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced that it will begin operating regular direct flights to Yerevan.

The airline did not provide specific details, noting only that the flights will depend on available opportunities and market conditions.

Bloomberg reports that Ankara made this decision at a time when efforts to normalize relations with its neighbor are intensifying after decades of hostility. The publication emphasized that Yerevan and Ankara have recently accelerated their push for improved relations, building on the peace agreement brokered by the United States between Armenia and Turkey’s ally, Azerbaijan.

Following the Washington summit, Turkey’s special envoy Serdar Kılıç visited Yerevan. As a result of the negotiations, it was announced that both sides agreed to carry out the necessary work to begin flights to various destinations starting in the summer of 2026.

Speaking at the Civil Contract Party convention, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned the possibility of opening the border with Turkey in the near future:

“Our active dialogue with Turkey gives us confidence that we will soon also have land transportation links with Turkey, and through it, with the European Union.”

Currently, Armenian airline Flyone Armenia has suspended its flights to Turkey. At present, the only direct service between Yerevan and Istanbul is operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines.