TÜRKMENBAŞY — On August 4, during a working visit to the city of Türkmenbaşy, Turkmenistan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia met with Mohammad Reza Aref, Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of the “Third Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.”

At the start of the meeting, both sides exchanged greetings and emphasized the ongoing development of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, grounded in the centuries-old friendship between their peoples.

The conversation paid particular attention to the prospects of expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, infrastructure, high technologies, and several other sectors. President Khachaturyan highly appreciated the work carried out by Iranian organizations on the Meghri-Kajaran section of the North-South Road Corridor, underscoring its importance in the development of regional transportation links.

The parties also exchanged views on the overall regional situation and current developments, highlighting the importance of enshrining the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence as a foundation for stability and development throughout the region.