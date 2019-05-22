Recent developments in the Republic of Armenia have proven once again, that the former ruling authorities and their partners, are trying to overthrow the process of reform, which was carried out as a result of the Velvet Revolution.

In connection with the events of March 1, 2008, the forces supporting the ex-president accused of subverting the constitution, along with a number of other crimes, did not spare any effort in assigning a political tone to the newly-launched trial, and inappropriately involving the Artsakh authorities in the process.

By exploiting the rights granted to all, by the Velvet Revolution, Kocharyan and his entourage have utilized their massive financial plunder, illegally acquired from the people, in addition to their financed media, to present him as a politically persecuted victim, yet, when he was in power, he consistently restricted the free press and persecuted his political opponents.

With the Velvet Revolution and the subsequent parliamentary elections, the citizens of Armenia announced to the world, that they again are in charge of their government and the future of their country. Unfortunately, a number of uncertain decisions and judgments made by different courts prove that, unlike the executive and legislative powers of the country, the judicial system of Armenia is unable to keep up with the vision, hopes, and expectations of the people for the “new” Armenia.

Obviously, as long as the system has not been cleansed of the many judges who have entered into numerous invisible and visible suspicious transactions with the previous authorities, and no transitional justice has been imposed, it will be impossible to implement radical reforms to the system and restore the public confidence in the judiciary.

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party once again expresses its full support to the principles proclaimed by the National Revolution and is ready to assist in the establishment of a lawful state to build a sovereign, democratic, just and prosperous Armenia.