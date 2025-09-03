BEIJING — During his working visit to Beijing, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Pashinyan noted that Armenia’s membership in the organization opens new prospects for the implementation of investment programs. Both sides emphasized that cooperation will contribute to the development of infrastructure projects.

The discussions focused on potential areas of joint work, including transportation, energy, and communications infrastructure development programs.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Academic City project, stressing the importance of possible AIIB involvement as an investor.

For his part, President Jin Liqun underlined that the Bank is ready to support Armenia’s economic and educational development by investing in projects that will foster the country’s long-term growth and strengthen regional connectivity.

The parties agreed to continue working together on the development and implementation of investment projects.