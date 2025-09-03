Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

BEIJING — During his working visit to Beijing, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Pashinyan noted that Armenia’s membership in the organization opens new prospects for the implementation of investment programs. Both sides emphasized that cooperation will contribute to the development of infrastructure projects.

The discussions focused on potential areas of joint work, including transportation, energy, and communications infrastructure development programs.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Academic City project, stressing the importance of possible AIIB involvement as an investor.

For his part, President Jin Liqun underlined that the Bank is ready to support Armenia’s economic and educational development by investing in projects that will foster the country’s long-term growth and strengthen regional connectivity.

The parties agreed to continue working together on the development and implementation of investment projects.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia’s Ambassador to Tehran: Any Extraterritorial Corridor is Unacceptable

TEHRAN — Armenia firmly considers the existence of any extraterritorial corridor unacceptable,…

PACE Report: Armenia Has Made Significant Progress in the Development of Democracy

BRUSSELS — The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted…

PM Pashinyan Invites Leaders of Iran and Singapore to Attend EEU Summit in Yerevan

YEREVAN — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan invited President of the…

Pashinyan and Raisi Discuss Border Security and Regional Developments

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President…