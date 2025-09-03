PARIS — Armenia once again took the global stage at UNESCO’s Digital Learning Week 2025 in Paris, presenting its Generation AI High School Project as a national model for AI education. It was the second consecutive year Armenia was invited to share its program at UNESCO’s flagship event on digital learning and education.

From September 2–5, global policymakers, experts, and educators gathered under the theme “AI and the Future of Education: Disruptions, Dilemmas and Directions.” The conference examined how AI is transforming pedagogy, curricula, and governance, while also raising complex questions around equity, ethics, and human agency in education.

The Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arthur Martirosyan, who participated in the Opening Ministerial Session on Sept. 2 alongside global counterparts presenting national strategies for AI education.

“Advanced AI education is becoming a part of the school curriculum, creating an opportunity for Armenian students to be not only users of technology, but also creators and innovators in the AI field,” Deputy Minister Arthur Martirosyan said.

Following the session, Suzanna Shamakhyan, Executive Director of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), presented Armenia’s experience with the foundation’s flagship Generation AI program, launched in 2023 in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia.

Her remarks highlighted the program’s three years of nationwide impact, integration of AI curricula in public high schools, alignment with global frameworks, and the strength of a public–private partnership model supported by the diaspora.

“The Generation AI program is about advanced AI education and is constantly aligned with UNESCO and other international frameworks, giving a central place to the curriculum, methodology and consistent work of teachers.” emphasized Syuzanna Shamakhyan.

“Ensuring both access and readiness has been key to the program’s success. It provides availability across diverse geographic locations and socioeconomic backgrounds. However, accessibility does not mean eliminating merit. Educational practice shows that foundational mathematical knowledge from middle school is essential. When combined with strong motivation, it enables students to excel at a deeper level.”

Starting with the 2025–2026 academic year, Generation AI has expanded to schools in every region of Armenia, making advanced AI education available nationwide and placing the country among the few worldwide to introduce AI at the school level.