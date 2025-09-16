BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) recently received a huge collection of records for its Mardigian Library from Jasper Kezerian of Waltham, MA, from the collection of his late father Thomas Kezerian (1921-2011).

The collection consists of more than 1,200 discs, of which the vast majority are 78 rpm records, dating from the early 1900s through the 1950s. Originating in the Ottoman Empire, Turkey, Egypt, Soviet Armenia, Europe, North America, and other places, these recordings include instrumental and vocal music in Armenian, Turkish, Greek, Arabic, and other languages of the region, performed by musicians of various ethnicities, and released on major labels such as Columbia, Victor, and Decca as well as innumerable smaller independent labels. The Kezerian collection adds to the already large and rich record collection in NAASR's Mardigian Library.

NAASR’s Library Curator Ani Babaian remarked that “this outstanding collection brings both depth and a strong foundation to the music section of the Mardigian Library. Beyond serving as a valuable resource for researchers, it also reflects the musical tastes and cultural atmosphere of its era.” She added, “we are grateful to Jasper Kezerian for entrusting his father’s remarkable collection to the Mardigian Library. In doing so, he has honored his father’s legacy, preserved a vital cultural treasure, and shared his enthusiasm for making it available to listeners and researchers, setting an inspiring example for all of us”

The collection was assembled by the late Mr. Kezerian over the course of decades. His son Jasper recalls that this father was always adding to the collection which he did not just put away in boxes but actively listened to regularly and often made tape copies of his recordings for friends.

“From a young age, my dad was captivated by the rhythm and depth found in the traditional music of the Middle East,” said Jasper Kezerian. “He also instilled that emotional feeling in me at a young age as I sat on his lap and listened to the music with him for hours. What began as a personal hobby soon flourished into a lifelong passion. For my father, music was more than sound, it was identity, memory, and connection. His collection became a reflection of his respect for the artistry and history embedded in every note. It served not only as a personal archive but also as a bridge between generations, cultures, and histories.”

Kezerian further noted that he felt a deep responsibility to honor his father’s devotion to this music,” which is why he chose to donate the collection to NAASR. “It is my hope that through this donation, his spirit and passion will continue to inspire others, educate future generations, and help preserve a musical heritage that meant to much to him. In sharing his collection, we also share his legacy—with gratitude, pride, and the belief that music has the power to connect us all.”

The collection also includes unusual and seldom-seen items as metal master discs (which were used to press records) that appear to have been used by the Armen Vahe Record Company, an independent label and record seller formerly of Watertown, MA.

“Just looking through the collection is an education in itself,” remarked NAASR’s Director of Academic Affairs Marc A. Mamigonian. “It is a unique archive of extraordinary proportions, and in its own way, it provides a window on a bygone era of musical cosmopolitanism in which Armenian performers played a prominent role.”